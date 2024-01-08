Recipe below!!!
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup chopped white onions
- 1 cup half-and-half
- 16 ounces chopped broccoli frozen
- 16 ounces American cheese Velveeta
- 29 ounces low-sodium chicken broth 2 cans
- 1 cup carrots Julianne cut, or shredded
- 8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Stir in the flour and onions. Cook for about a minute,
- Slowly add the half-and-half, about 1/4 cup at a time, whisking until thickened and smooth.
- When all of the half-and-half is incorporated, add the broccoli and processed cheese.
- When the cheese is completely melted, add the chicken broth 1 cup at a time, stirring occasionally, until soup is well mixed and has a consistent texture.
- Add the carrots and simmer for about 10 minutes.
- Stir in the cheddar cheese and cook for 10 minutes more.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve when all the cheese is fully melted and blended through.
