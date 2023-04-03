Ingredients
- 1/3 cup cornstarch
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 1/2 cup all-purpose flour divided use
- 2 tablespoons paprika divided use
- 2 1/2 teaspoons pepper divided use
- 12 ounces beer
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 4 Vidalia onions or other large sweet onions
- Bloomin Onion Sauce for serving
Instructions
- To make the batter, combine the cornstarch, minced garlic, and salt with 1 1/2 cups of flour, 2 teaspoons of paprika, and 2 teaspoons of pepper. Mix until well blended. Add the beer and mix well.
- To make the seasoned flour, combine the garlic powder and cayenne pepper with 2 cups of flour, 4 teaspoons of paprika, and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Mix until well blended.
- Cut about 3/4 inch off the top of the onions and peel them. Cut each onion into 12 to 16 vertical wedges, but do not cut through the bottom root end. Remove about 1″ of petals from the center of the onion. You may want to separate the onion petals slightly, but do not do this too much or you will destroy the onion.
- Dip the onions into the seasoned flour and shake off the excess. Dip the onions into the batter, separating the petals to ensure they are thoroughly coated. Then dip the onions into the seasoned flour again.
- Heat the oil in a deep fryer to 375 to 400°F. Gently place the onions in the fryer basket and deep-fry for 1 1/2 minutes on one side. Flip the onions and fry for an additional 1 1/2 minutes. Drain on paper towels.
- To serve, place the onion upright in a shallow bowl and remove the center core with a circular cutter or apple corer. Serve hot with Bloomin Onion Sauce or Creamy Chili Sauce.
