Ingredients
- 200 g Ground Chicken
- 2 loaves Sesame Seed Bun
- 1 tablespoon Mayonnaise
- 1 Egg
- 2 sprigs Iceberg Lettuce
- 1 teaspoon Rice Vinegar
- 2 teaspoons Salt
- 1 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 1 teaspoon Smoked Paprika
- ½ cup Breadcrumbs
Instructions
- Form the ground chicken in the shape of a patty as per the size of the bun.
- Season it with salt and pepper. Coat it with dry flour, then egg mix, and at last with breadcrumbs.
- Dust off the extra breadcrumbs and put them in the frying pan to shallow fry.
- Fry over medium heat to make it crispy and crunchy.
- Slather some melted butter on the toasted bun and put it to heat for 2-3 minutes.
- Layer the mayonnaise on one side of the bun. Place the chicken filet on top. Add fresh lettuce and cover it with the other bun. Serve with your choice of sauces.
