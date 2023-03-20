Ingredients
Mustard sauce:
- 1 ½ cups (358 grams) Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Small pinch freshly ground black pepper
Scotch eggs:
- 4 large eggs
- 4 British or Irish pork bangers/sausages (casings removed) * see note
- 1 cup (150 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 egg, whisked
- 1 cup (119 grams) breadcrumbs
- Salt
- Ground black pepper
- 1 quart (2 pints) frying oil
Instructions
- For the mustard sauce: To a mixing bowl, add the mustard, white wine vinegar, honey and black pepper, whisk to combine and set aside.
- For the Scotch eggs: In a saucepan, add the eggs and add water to cover the eggs. Bring to a boil and cook on a low boil, 4 minutes for runny yolk, or 10 minutes for firm yolk. Transfer to a bowl of cold water to stop them cooking.
- When cooled, gently tap the egg on a hard surface all over to evenly crack the shell and put back into the water for a couple more minutes, then peel. The water will get under the shell and help to make it peel easily. After peeling the egg, make sure they are dry so the sausage meat sticks.
- To 3 separate bowls add the flour, whisked egg and breadcrumbs all mixed with a little of the salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Lightly wet the palms of your hands (this will prevent the meat from sticking). Take ¼ of the meat into your hand and flatten in your palm. Place a cooled egg in the center and wrap the meat around the egg, packing tightly (without too much pressure without breaking the egg) and shape into a nice oval with no gaps in the meat, you want an even layer of meat all around. Roll in the egg in the flour to get a light coating, then into the egg, remove excess egg, then roll in the breadcrumbs until well covered, pressing the breadcrumbs into the meat. Set aside. Repeat with all the eggs.
- Add canola oil to a high-sided pan and bring to a temperature of 350°F/175°C on a candy thermometer. You can also test the temperature by adding a little of the breadcrumbs, if they sizzle it’s ready.
- Fry the eggs in the oil about 5-7 minutes until golden brown turning halfway through.
- Drain and serve with the mustard sauce.
