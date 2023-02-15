Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 4 eggs
- 1 tablespoon whole milk
- 2 cups Italian seasoned breadcrumbs
- 16 ounces cheese curds
- vegetable oil for frying
Instructions
- Combine flour and salt in a shallow bowl. Stir so the salt is incorporated evenly.
- Break eggs into a second shallow bowl with 1 tablespoon of milk. Beat the eggs.
- Place breadcrumbs into a third bowl.
- Coat the curds first with flour, then the egg, and finally the bread crumbs. It is very important to coat the cheese curds evenly and thoroughly.
- Place coated curds on a wire rack resting in a rimmed baking sheet. Freeze the cheese curds for 30 to 60 minutes.
- Set up another wire rack on a baking sheet or line a plate with paper towels.
- Pour enough oil into a large skillet or a pot to reach about 2 inches of oil.
- Heat the oil over medium-high heat. Use a thermometer to make sure the temperature is 375 degrees.
- Fry a few curds at a time, carefully drop a few in at a time. Do not crowd the skillet.
- Fry for about 1 minute, turning them once. Cook until they are golden brown.
- Remove the fried cheese curds with a slotted spoon and place them on a clean wire rack over a baking sheet to drain.
- Enjoy immediately.
