Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon whole milk
  • 2 cups Italian seasoned breadcrumbs
  • 16 ounces cheese curds
  • vegetable oil for frying

Instructions

  1. Combine flour and salt in a shallow bowl. Stir so the salt is incorporated evenly.
  2. Break eggs into a second shallow bowl with 1 tablespoon of milk. Beat the eggs.
  3. Place breadcrumbs into a third bowl.
  4. Coat the curds first with flour, then the egg, and finally the bread crumbs. It is very important to coat the cheese curds evenly and thoroughly.
  5. Place coated curds on a wire rack resting in a rimmed baking sheet. Freeze the cheese curds for 30 to 60 minutes.
  6. Set up another wire rack on a baking sheet or line a plate with paper towels.
  7. Pour enough oil into a large skillet or a pot to reach about 2 inches of oil.
  8. Heat the oil over medium-high heat. Use a thermometer to make sure the temperature is 375 degrees.
  9. Fry a few curds at a time, carefully drop a few in at a time. Do not crowd the skillet.
  10. Fry for about 1 minute, turning them once. Cook until they are golden brown.
  11. Remove the fried cheese curds with a slotted spoon and place them on a clean wire rack over a baking sheet to drain.
  12. Enjoy immediately.

