

Ingredients

Fudge:

1/3 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons brown rice syrup (you could also use corn syrup)

1/3 cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3.5 ounces bittersweet chocolate (chopped or chips)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Ice Cream Base:

2 cups heavy cream

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

CHOCO TACO SHELLS:

2 whole eggs

2 large egg whites

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup + 1 tablespoon light brown sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 tablespoons unsalted butter melted and warm

2 tablespoons milk

ASSEMBLY:

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate or semi-sweet chocolate

Sprinkles for topping

Chopped pistachios for topping

Coconut flakes for topping

Instructions

TO MAKE THE FUDGE:

In a medium saucepan, combine everything except the butter and vanilla. Bring to a simmer. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter and vanilla. Cool for about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, let’s make the ice cream base.

TO MAKE THE ICE CREAM:

Add the heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk to the bowl of a stand-up mixer. Using the whisk attachment, beat until soft peaks form, about 5 minutes. Line a loaf pan or other freezer-safe container with parchment. Add about 1/3 of the ice cream base to the container. Smooth out the top and add a few tablespoons of fudge sauce. Using a knife, swirl the fudge sauce into the ice cream. Repeat the layers until you’ve worked your way through all of the ice cream. You should end up with about 1/2 cup of fudge sauce. Place it in the a fridge-safe container (lasts up to 1 week). Transfer the ice cream to the freezer until firm, about 4 hours, ideally overnight.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, salt, vanilla extract and sugar. Mix in the flour until no specks of white appear. Pour in the butter and salt and mix once more until very smooth.

TO MAKE THE CHOCO TACO SHELLS:

If you’re using a waffle cone maker, take the time to pre-heat it. Drop a tablespoon of batter onto the center of the maker. Close and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove immediately and transfer to the center of two layered paper towels. Immediately place the edge of a smallish book in the center and wrap the paper towels/waffle cone around the book, shaping it into a taco. Press on it for 1 minute, then remove and allow to cool completely. Repeat until you’ve worked your way through all of the batter. You should end up with about 20 choco taco shells.

TO ASSEMBLE THE CHOCO TACOS:

Line a baking sheet with parchment. Remove the ice cream from the fridge and allow to come to room temperature for about 10 minutes. Using a teaspoon, spoon it into the choco taco shells and transfer to the baking sheet. Transfer the tacos to the freezer for about 1 hour. (This particular ice cream is sort of soft so it needs this long; if you’re using store-bought ice cream, then it will take less time to refreeze!)

Meanwhile, add melt the 6 ounces of Scharffen Berger bittersweet chocolate chunks over a double-boiler or in the microwave (for about 1 minute, stirring at the 30 second mark). Dip the tops of the choco tacos in the chocolate; immediately top the chocolate with sprinkles, pistachios or coconut flakes. Transfer back to the freezer to refreeze for about 15 minutes or until you’re ready to serve

