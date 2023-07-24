Ingredients
- 4 chicken breasts
- 1/2 cup Colby Jack Cheese
Marinade
- 1/2 cup water
- 3 Tbls lime juice
- 2 Tbls soy sauce
- 1/2 Tbls Worcestershire sauce
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 2 Tbsp Tequila
Mexican Ranch
- 1/4 cup ranch dressing
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup salsa
- 1 Tbsp lime juice
- 2 Tbsp cilantro, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
Pico de Gallo
- 1 cup tomato, chopped
- 2 Tbsp onion, finely chopped
- 1 Tbls lime juice
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 Tbsp chopped cilantro
- 1/2 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
Instructions
- In a resealable plastic bag combine all of the ingredients for the marinade.
- Add chicken and toss to coat. Place in fridge for 8-24 hours.
- Meanwhile prepare the Mexican ranch by combining all of the ingredients and mixing until smooth. Store in fridge until ready to use.
- To prepare the pico de gallo toss all of the ingredients together in a bowl. Store in fridge until ready to use.
- Preheat grill to high heat.
- Place chicken in the grill, discarding the remaining marinade. Cook for 6-7 minutes per side, until the chicken is fully cooked.
- Top each piece of chicken with a spoonful of the ranch and sprinkle evenly with the cheese. Cover the grill to melt the cheese.
- Once the cheese has melted serve topped with pico de gallo.
