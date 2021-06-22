Christian County 100 Club-Cornhole Tournament-06/22/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Coronavirus
World News
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Top Stories
Walgreens offering $25 incentive to people who get COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Hutchinson testifies Tuesday in support of the Equal Act in Washington D.C.
Video
McCloskeys buy new gun days after entering guilty plea
Video
Man linked to three mysterious murders backs out of reported plea deal
Video
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Carly & Gracie
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, June 22 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, June 21 Evening Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Raven
Video
Monday, June 21 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Mecole Hardman says he is ready to step up and fill spot left by Sammy Watkins’ departure
Springfield couple wins first-ever USA Pickleball National Indoor Championship
Video
Raiders player Carl Nassib announces he’s gay in Instagram video
Chiefs’ DE Frank Clark arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of illegal gun possession
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Christian County 100 Club-Cornhole Tournament-06/22/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Jun 22, 2021 / 11:21 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 22, 2021 / 11:21 AM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Grandmother speaks on the condition of 11-year-old who was trapped under The Branson Coaster
Video
Springfield couple wins first-ever USA Pickleball National Indoor Championship
Video
Rolla man is dead after heated exchange turns into shooting
Live Stream
Child rescued from The Branson Coaster after being stuck for nearly two hours
Video