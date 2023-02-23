Ingredients
- 1/2 lb ground chorizo
- 1 cup whole milk
- 2 tbsp all purpose flour
- 8 oz. freshly shredded pepper jack cheese
- 8 oz freshly shredded white cheddar cheese
- 1/2 medium yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 jalapeno de-seeded and diced
- 1 10 oz. can of Rotel
- salt and pepper to taste
- fresh cilantro, extra jalapeno for garnish
Instructions
- Dice your onion into small pieces, mince the garlic and dice and de-seed one jalapeno.
- Cook the chorizo in an oven-safe skillet until fully cooked through, about 5-6 minutes.
- Once the chorizo is fully cooked, put it on a paper-towel lined plate. To the same pan, add diced onion and the jalapeno. Cook for 4 minutes. Add minced garlic and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes until the garlic is aromatic.
- To this pan with the vegetables, add 2 tbsp of flour and whisk to combine it with the veggies. Let this cook for about 1-2 minutes. Begin alternating adding one can of rotel and 1 cup of milk, continually whisking as you go. Be sure to add a little bit at a time.
- Cook this on low to medium heat for 5-7 minutes, continually whisking or until the mixture has thickened.
- Place heat on low. Add the shredded cheese in increments, stirring it in as you go and it has melted. Add back in the chorizo BUT leave some for garnish! Stir to make sure it is all combined. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed. Remove from the heat.
- Eat as is OR pop it in the oven on broil to get the top golden brown and crispy. Garnish with the leftover chorizo, extra jalapeno and fresh cilantro. Eat with lots of chips and enjoy!
