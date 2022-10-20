Ingredients

1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

½ cup yellow onion chopped fine

1 Tablespoon minced canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce

2 large garlic cloves minced

10 ounce can Ro-tel Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies drained

1 ½ cups half-and-half

1 Tablespoon cornstarch

8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese shredded (2 cups), room temperature

4 ounces Colby cheese shredded (1 cup), room temperature

¼ teaspoon salt

1 Tablespoon fresh minced cilantro

Instructions

COOK ONION, TOMATO, AND CHILES:

Heat vegetable oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in chipotle and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in drained tomatoes and cook until warmed, about 1-2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.

MELT CHEESE:

Add half-and-half and cornstarch to the now-empty pot, and whisk together until combined. Bring to simmer, then reduce heat to low and whisk in shredded cheese until melted. Stir in tomato mixture and salt. Let sit for 10 minutes to thicken slightly.

FINISH AND SERVE:

Stir in cilantro, and serve with tortilla chips.

