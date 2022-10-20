Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- ½ cup yellow onion chopped fine
- 1 Tablespoon minced canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce
- 2 large garlic cloves minced
- 10 ounce can Ro-tel Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies drained
- 1 ½ cups half-and-half
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese shredded (2 cups), room temperature
- 4 ounces Colby cheese shredded (1 cup), room temperature
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon fresh minced cilantro
Instructions
COOK ONION, TOMATO, AND CHILES:
- Heat vegetable oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat until shimmering.
- Add onion and cook, stirring often, until golden brown, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in chipotle and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Stir in drained tomatoes and cook until warmed, about 1-2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.
MELT CHEESE:
- Add half-and-half and cornstarch to the now-empty pot, and whisk together until combined.
- Bring to simmer, then reduce heat to low and whisk in shredded cheese until melted.
- Stir in tomato mixture and salt. Let sit for 10 minutes to thicken slightly.
FINISH AND SERVE:
- Stir in cilantro, and serve with tortilla chips.
