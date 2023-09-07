Chicken Wings
Ingredients
- 1 kg of chicken wings (18 to 19 wings)
- 2 cups of flour
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1/2 a teaspoon of red chili powder (optional)
- 2 cups of oil to deep fry the chicken wings
- BBQ sauce
Instructions
- Wash and let the wings drain excess water.
- Once this is done pat dry the wings.
- Place the chicken wing on the chopping board.
- Cut the tip and discard.
- Locate the joint that connects the drummette to the wing. Cut through this joint and you will have these two parts separated.
- You can use both the drumette and the wings for this recipe as well.
- Add the flour, salt, red chili powder in a bowl, then sift onto a deep tray.
- Toss the wings in this flour.
- Pour the oil into a frying pan and bring it to medium heat.
- Check the oil by adding a pinch of flour to it. If it sizzles then the oil is ready to fry the wings.
- Regulate the heat to maintain it by increasing and decreasing heat as you need. If you fry the chicken on high heat, the wings will be crispy on the outside but still raw on the inside.
- Add 3 wings at a time and deep fry them until they turn golden brown. Turn them over for an even fry. 5-8 minutes.
- Transfer onto the kitchen paper towels to absorb excess oil.
- Once you’ve fried all the wings, let them cool for 2 minutes.
- Place them in a large bowl and pour in the barbecue sauce. Start with 4 tablespoons of sauce, toss and add more as you need to smother the fried wings with the barbecue sauce. For best results serve the BBQ fried chicken wings while they are still slightly warm.
BBQ Chicken Nachos
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 small red onion
- 2 cups shredded cooked chicken
- Salt & pepper
- 1 cup BBQ sauce
- 1 bag tortilla chips*
- 2 cups shredded cheddar/mozzarella blend
- 1 tablespoon cilantro chopped finely
- Sour cream to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Chop onion and cilantro and prepare cheeses (if you need to grate them).
- Add the olive oil, onion, chicken, salt & pepper, and BBQ sauce to the skillet on medium-high heat. Cook for five minutes, stirring occasionally, until it’s all mixed together and starts bubbling.
- Remove the chicken mixture from the pan and set aside.
- Add a fairly even layer (some overlap is ok) of tortilla chips to the bottom of the pan. Add half the chicken mixture, followed by half the cheese. Add another layer of tortilla chips, the rest of the chicken mixture, and the rest of the cheese. Bake for 15 minutes.
- Serve with cilantro sprinkled on top and a dollop of sour cream. Dive in immediately.
