Ingredients
Tinga Sauce
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium onion roughly chopped
- 4 cloves garlic
- 4 teaspoon oregano Mexican if you have it
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2-4 chipotle peppers in adobo
- 2 14.5 oz cans fire roasted tomatoes
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 6 cups rotisserie chicken meat shredded
Taco Ingredients
- 20-25 corn tortillas
- 1-2 limes, sliced (optional)
- 1 head cilantro, chopped (optional)
- cotija cheese (optional)
- avocado, diced (optional)
- red onion, diced (optional)
- salsa (optional)
Instructions
- Heat oil in a deep skillet or saucepan over medium-high heat. Once hot add onion and garlic. Cook until onion is translucent. Add in oregano and cumin. Cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds.
- Add in chipotles in adobo, fire roasted tomatoes, chicken broth and salt. Bring to a simmer. Using an immersion blender (or regular blender/food processor) carefully blend ingredients until mostly smooth. This is a personal preference so go as smooth as you like. If using a blender or food processor add the sauce back into the skillet.
- Add in shredded chicken and stir to coat in sauce. Allow to warm through.
- To serve: On tostadas with a thin layer of beans, in a taco shell, over rice, or in a Mexican bowl. Layer on your favorite toppings and enjoy!