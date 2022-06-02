Ingredients

Tinga Sauce

  • 2 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium onion roughly chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 4 teaspoon oregano Mexican if you have it
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2-4 chipotle peppers in adobo
  • 2 14.5 oz cans fire roasted tomatoes
  • ½ cup chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 6 cups rotisserie chicken meat shredded

Taco Ingredients

  • 20-25 corn tortillas
  • 1-2 limes, sliced (optional)
  • 1 head cilantro, chopped (optional)
  • cotija cheese (optional)
  • avocado, diced (optional)
  • red onion, diced (optional)
  • salsa (optional)

Instructions

  1. Heat oil in a deep skillet or saucepan over medium-high heat. Once hot add onion and garlic. Cook until onion is translucent. Add in oregano and cumin. Cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds.
  2. Add in chipotles in adobo, fire roasted tomatoes, chicken broth and salt. Bring to a simmer. Using an immersion blender (or regular blender/food processor) carefully blend ingredients until mostly smooth. This is a personal preference so go as smooth as you like. If using a blender or food processor add the sauce back into the skillet.
  3. Add in shredded chicken and stir to coat in sauce. Allow to warm through.
  4. To serve: On tostadas with a thin layer of beans, in a taco shell, over rice, or in a Mexican bowl. Layer on your favorite toppings and enjoy!


