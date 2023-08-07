Ingredients

Onions and/or griddled peppers

1 medium onion sliced thin, substitute all or half with peppers

1 tbsp avocado oil or whatever vegetable oil you’d like to coat the griddle

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Griddled quesadillas

2 large flour tortillas burrito size

½ cup mozzarella cheese

½ cup cheddar cheese

⅓ cup chicken or steak, cooked

Condiment ideas

1 tsp cilantro fresh chopped

½ cup sour cream

½ cup guacamole

½ cup salsa

Instructions

griddle onions and peppers for quesadillas

Prep all ingredients ahead. Preheat Traeger Flatrock or Blackstone Griddle Grill, or whatever indoor griddle or outdoor flattop you’re using to medium-high. Add cooking oil to coat the griddle. Once oil is hot and shiny, add sliced onions and/or peppers on top. Flip regularly with spatulas for ~ 5 minutes until the onions begin to brown and become translucent. Season with salt and pepper. Continue flipping veggies for griddled quesadilla to season them all over. Griddled quesadilla vegetables are done cooking in about 5-10 more minutes, depending on how long you want to caramelize them. If extending the cook time, close the griddle lid and/or turn down the heat to medium or medium-low. Once done, set aside and assemble the quesadilla. (we turned off the grill in the demo to prepare the next batch of ingredients)

griddle quesadilla with chicken or steak, etc.

Prep all ingredients ahead. Assemble quesadilla for the griddle. You’ll add ingredients in layers. First, place down a large flour burrito. Add half the cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Then a layer of cooked protein like smoked chicken thighs or grilled ribeye steak. Top with griddled onions and the remaining cheese. Finally, add the top large flour tortilla. Preheat Traeger Flatrock or Blackstone Griddle Grill, or whatever indoor griddle or outdoor flattop you’re using to medium or med-high. Add cooking oil to coat the griddle. Once oil is hot and shiny, add assembled quesadilla. Griddle cook quesadilla for about 3-5 minutes on each side until browned. You can do this with the grill lid open or closed. This quesadilla griddle recipe is done when the cheese completely melts, sticking the quesadilla together. The outside should be beautifully browned. Serve with your favorite condiments like a sprinkle of cilantro, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa. Enjoy.

Click here for part two!

