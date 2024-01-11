Recipe below!!
Part two:
Part three:
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 large carrots sliced
- 4 celery stalks sliced
- 1 small onion diced
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- 2 Tablespoons fresh thyme stems removed
- salt and pepper
- 10 cups chicken broth
- 12 ounce wide egg noodles
- 2 cups shredded chicken
- 2 Tablespoons fresh parsley
Instructions
- In a large pot over medium-high heat, add the olive oil, carrots, celery, and onion. Sauté until tender 4-5 minutes. Add the garlic, fresh thyme, salt, and pepper, and sauté for 1 minute more.
- Pour in the chicken broth and egg noodles and bring to a boil on high heat. Reduce to a simmer and let the noodles cook until al dente for about 10 minutes.
- Add in the chicken, and fresh parsley right before serving and continue to simmer until the chicken is heated throughout. Salt and pepper added to taste.
Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!