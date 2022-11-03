Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 3 bell peppers (red and green), chopped
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp. Italian seasoning
- 6 slices provolone cheese
- 4 hoagie rolls
Instructions
- In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and peppers and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very soft, 8 to 10 minutes.
- Add chicken and Italian seasoning and stir to combine. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is golden and no longer pink inside, about 10 minutes.
- Cover chicken and peppers with provolone cheese and cover to let melt, 1 minute.
- Serve on hoagie rolls.
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!