Ingredients

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 bell peppers (red and green), chopped

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced

1 tbsp. Italian seasoning

6 slices provolone cheese

4 hoagie rolls

Instructions

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and peppers and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Add chicken and Italian seasoning and stir to combine. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is golden and no longer pink inside, about 10 minutes. Cover chicken and peppers with provolone cheese and cover to let melt, 1 minute. Serve on hoagie rolls.

