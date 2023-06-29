Ingredients

4 natural casing beef frankfurters

4 hot dog buns (with poppyseeds if you can find them)

1small onion, diced fine

3 -4teaspoons sweet pickle relish (bright green type if you can find it!)

1cold-pack kosher dill pickle, quartered lengthwise

1small tomatoes, sliced into julienne strips

4 -8pickled sport bell peppers or 4 -8 tiny hot peppers

dusseldorf-style brown mustard, with horseradish,to taste (may use yellow mustard)

celery seed

poppy seed (omit if using seeded buns)

beer, for simmering (standard golden lager preferred; not authentic) (optional)

Instructions

Simmer frankfurters in beer or water for approximately 10 minutes. Warm buns in microwave, until slightly warm and soft. To assemble hot dogs, place frank in each bun. Add mustard to taste; top with dill spear, relish, onion, tomato, and 1-2 sport peppers (Jalapenos “might” be a reasonable substitute if you are desperate to find the sport peppers, but the taste won’t be quite the same). Sprinkle with celery and poppy seeds. Serve.

