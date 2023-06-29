Ingredients
- 4 natural casing beef frankfurters
- 4 hot dog buns (with poppyseeds if you can find them)
- 1small onion, diced fine
- 3 -4teaspoons sweet pickle relish (bright green type if you can find it!)
- 1cold-pack kosher dill pickle, quartered lengthwise
- 1small tomatoes, sliced into julienne strips
- 4 -8pickled sport bell peppers or 4 -8 tiny hot peppers
- dusseldorf-style brown mustard, with horseradish,to taste (may use yellow mustard)
- celery seed
- poppy seed (omit if using seeded buns)
- beer, for simmering (standard golden lager preferred; not authentic) (optional)
Instructions
- Simmer frankfurters in beer or water for approximately 10 minutes.
- Warm buns in microwave, until slightly warm and soft.
- To assemble hot dogs, place frank in each bun.
- Add mustard to taste; top with dill spear, relish, onion, tomato, and 1-2 sport peppers (Jalapenos “might” be a reasonable substitute if you are desperate to find the sport peppers, but the taste won’t be quite the same).
- Sprinkle with celery and poppy seeds.
- Serve.
