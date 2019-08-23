Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
More than 50 animals seized from Columbia home
David Koch, conservative donor and philanthropist, has died at age 79
An 8-year-old-boy was attacked by a mountain lion in Colorado
Groups sue Ashcroft for ‘robbing’ Missourians of vote on abortion regulations
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
MSU volleyball embracing change as season nears
Top Stories
MSU Men’s Soccer pegged as Valley favorites, three Bears earn honors
Valley picks Bears volleyball third in preseason poll
MLS officially adds St. Louis to soccer league
Major League Soccer announces a new team in St. Louis
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
‘Cheez Powder’ in a shaker and Lady and the Rescue Tramp – 08/23/19
ozarks fox am
Posted:
Aug 23, 2019 / 07:52 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 23, 2019 / 07:52 AM CDT
Best of Branson
Community Calendar