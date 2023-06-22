Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons superfine sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 large egg, lightly beaten

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk

¼ cup (1/2 stick), unsalted butter, melted and cooled

⅔ cup shredded cheddar

2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives

2 balls burrata

6 shaved slices prosciutto

30 cherry tomatoes, halved

fresh oregano leaves

Instructions

Place flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a mixing bowl and whisk together. Stir in egg, milk and butter until mixture is well combined, but do not over mix. Fold in cheese and chives until just combined. Preheat waffle maker to medium heat. Lightly spray waffle surfaces with cooking oil spray and add ¼ cup of the waffle batter into the center of the waffle maker well and gently close the lid. Cook waffle until golden brown and completely cooked through, about 4 to 5 minutes, depending on your waffle maker. Remove from waffle maker and cool while making remaining waffles. Once all waffles have been made, top each with a scoop of burrata, about 5 cherry tomatoes, torn prosciutto pieces and some fresh oregano leaves. Season with sea salt flakes and cracked black pepper. Serve.

