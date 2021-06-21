Chatting with Terry Bradshaw-06/21/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Coronavirus
World News
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Top Stories
SGCHD clinic to offer weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Texas couple asked to take down Pride Flag, warned of fines from neighborhood’s HOA
Video
MSHP Troop D says several recent fatal and non-fatal crashes involved people not wearing seatbelts
Video
Fayetteville teen arrested after father shot during domestic dispute
Video
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Raven
Video
Top Stories
Monday, June 21 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, June 20 Evening Forecast
Video
Sunday, June 20 Morning Forecast
Video
Saturday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Lochte flops: Olympic career likely over after 7th in 200 IM
Lake Report, June 18th, Stockton Lake
Video
MSU announces Leamy’s impending retirement, Seabolt to take over
Video
MSU approves extensions for Petrino, Mox, Ford & Guttin
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Dryer Vent Wizard
Search
Search
Search
Chatting with Terry Bradshaw-06/21/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Jun 21, 2021 / 11:25 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 21, 2021 / 11:25 AM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Child rescued from The Branson Coaster after being stuck for nearly two hours
Video
Investigation launched into Branson Coaster accident
Video
Mercy makes preparations for more COVID-19 patients
Video
Missouri Amber Alert issued after suspect shoots mother, leaves with two children
Gallery
What is causing the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in Missouri?