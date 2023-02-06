Jeremy and Jennifer sat down with Miss Missouri 2022, Clare Marie Kuebler, to talk about the Miss America competition and find out more on the Miss Missouri Scholarship Program!
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
by: Charles Skyles
Posted:
Updated:
by: Charles Skyles
Posted:
Updated:
Jeremy and Jennifer sat down with Miss Missouri 2022, Clare Marie Kuebler, to talk about the Miss America competition and find out more on the Miss Missouri Scholarship Program!
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!