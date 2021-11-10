Chatting with Michael Babcock from TMZ-11/10/21

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) -- It's no secret that there are job openings in several industries across the U.S. Schools aren't exempt from the nationwide shortage of workers, but the Northwest School District in Jefferson County, Missouri, has a creative solution to help.

The district is now hiring its own high school students to fill open jobs in the district.

"Some of the positions have been short-staffed since last year," said Kim Hawk, the district's chief operating officer. "We just have struggled to find any help at all, and if you drive around and look at the help wanted signs everywhere, you know the competition is stiff. So, we knew we had to come up with some other plan."