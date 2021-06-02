Chatting with Michael Babcock from TMZ-06/02/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Top Stories
Get a Shot, Get a Job: Springfield facility combines job fair and vaccination clinic
Video
Man shot after attempting to grab Arkansas trooper’s gun, causing struggle
Senator Blunt discusses shortages in labor and raw materials in southwest Missouri
Video
New tool in Springfield improves traffic signal system
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 2 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Charly
Video
Wednesday, June 2 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, June 1 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, June 1 Morning Forecast
Video
Putting the Ozarksfirst
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Leuzinger leaves Evangel after three seasons
Video
Fishing pictures wanted
Cardiac Comets shine bright with state title
Video
Kansas City Chiefs rank 3rd in Pro Football Focus receiving corps ranking
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Chatting with Michael Babcock from TMZ-06/02/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Jun 2, 2021 / 05:43 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2021 / 05:43 PM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run found, allegedly responsible for death of Greene County woman
Two Branson employees shot, killed on Memorial Day Weekend, police investigating
Video
Ozark man pleads guilty to six felony charges
New tool in Springfield improves traffic signal system
Video
14-year-old girl shot multiple times after pointing shotgun at police