JEFFERSON CITY, MO. -- Missouri lawmakers have less than two days to renew an important Medicaid tax before the governor enforces millions of dollars in budget cuts.

Gov. Mike Parson told legislators last week they have until July 1 to extend the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) tax. Members of the House Budget Committee met Tuesday to hear testimony about the renewal legislation, but as expected there was also a debate about talking funding away from abortion facilities and providers that offer abortion services.