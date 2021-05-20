Chatting with Lifestyle and Entertainment Expert Kimberly Whitman-05/20/21

Following the 2011 tornado that left much of Joplin in ruins, the town came together in similar ways to look to the future with hope of recovery. This hope manifested itself in the form of murals and art placed around Joplin that still stand today in memory of that devastating day.

Many murals that came to life following the tornado featured similar subjects that mean something different depending on who is asked. That subject is butterflies. Paired with that, the murals and art themselves were meant to represent Joplin’s recovery. Sharon Beshore, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce cultural affairs committee co-chair, was project director for the mural “The Butterfly Effect: Dreams Take Flight” and said they first wondered if they should even do the mural because they wanted to be respectful due to the recent tornado, but artist David Loewenstein assured that it would instead bring hope to the community.