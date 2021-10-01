Chatting with Kevin & Liz-10/01/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
9/11: We Remember
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime Traveler
Crime
LEARNING CURVE
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
World News
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
Televangelist Pat Robertson stepping down as the regular host of ‘The 700 Club’
Video
Merck says new experimental pill cuts the worst effects of COVID-19
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks his 97th birthday
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Bailey
Video
Top Stories
Friday, October 1 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, September 30 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Little Bit
Video
Thursday, September 30 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Frightly News
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
China 2022
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Log-Rog outscores Mustangs for 15th win of the season
Video
St. Louis Cardinals confirm Adam Wainwright as Wild Card game starter
Broncos LB Von Miller gives high praise to Chiefs quarterback and former lineman
Closing the shade: Former Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy to announce retirement Friday
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Best of Branson
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Chatting with Kevin & Liz-10/01/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Oct 1, 2021 / 10:54 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2021 / 10:54 AM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
AM Oddities
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
Dishin It
Dance Party
Trending Stories
Mother of missing woman Cassidy Rainwater also victim of mysterious disappearance
Video
50 years later: Man remembers events of the 1970 Dynamite Blast
Video
New video: Investigation continues after Missouri men charged with keeping missing woman in cage
Video
An increase in gas tax begins in Missouri tomorrow
Video
Three Missouri cities in top ten for most violent crime rate in U.S.