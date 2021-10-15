Chatting with Kevin and Liz-10/15/21

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo.- A Cedar County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after the 2014 killing of a Cedar County deputy.

On November 2nd, 2014, Joshua Brown was driving a car pursued by Deputy Mathew Chism for a traffic violation at the intersection of U.S. 54 and Route 82 because his lights were not working properly. A second suspect, William Collins, ran from the car and exchanged gunfire with Chism. Chism died a short time later at a hospital in El Dorado Springs. Collins died at the scene.