Chatting with Kevin and Liz-02/26/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Rush Limbaugh laid to rest Wednesday at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis
Video
NASA naming headquarters after ‘Hidden Figures’ engineer Mary Jackson
Video
February’s Full Moon is this weekend; three planets visible at sunrise
Video
‘Now is not the time to relax restrictions’: CDC head warns of stalling progress in pandemic
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Tanner
Video
Top Stories
Friday, February 26 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, February 25 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Bo
Video
Thursday, February 25 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Golden City ends Lockwood’s season in districts
Video
Walnut Grove Lady Tigers cruise to district championship
Video
Lady Panthers continue to dominate Prairie Stars
Ford’s Bears hope to stay hot in Evansville
Video
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Nashville Roadhouse Live
Search
Search
Search
Chatting with Kevin and Liz-02/26/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Feb 26, 2021 / 10:40 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 26, 2021 / 10:40 AM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Trending Stories
Springfield business owner helps people in prison struggling with drug addiction
Video
One dead, one injured after car goes over drop-off near Springfield
Video
Several puppies delivered from kill shelter to Humane Society in Springfield
Video
Scammers pose as Missouri company to steal thousands from consumers
Video
Vaccine ‘passports’ may open society, but not for everyone