Chatting with Kevin and Liz-01/22/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Child tax credit: Biden stimulus plan could give parents $300 a month per child
Former VA pathologist who misdiagnosed thousands of cases sentenced to 20 years
Video
Missouri to increase mass vaccination sites from 9 to 27
Video
SPS to expand in-person learning for high schoolers to four days a week
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Coco
Video
Top Stories
Friday, January 22 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, January 21 Evening Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Lena
Video
Thursday, January 21 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Mahomes cleared to play in AFC championship
Top Stories
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies at 86
Video
Chiefs’ Reid, Bills’ McDermott to match wits for AFC title
NFL giving 7,500 vaccinated health care workers free tickets to Super Bowl in Tampa
With limited capacity, Chiefs fans expected to pay much more for AFC Championship game
The Big Game
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Buy Local
Pro-Football Challenge
Home For The Holidays
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Extravaganza
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Chatting with Kevin and Liz-01/22/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 02:24 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 02:24 PM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Trending Stories
Third stimulus check: GOP lawmaker wants $1,400 payment reserved for people who get COVID-19 vaccine
‘I never thought that I would be considered non-essential’ – 43-year old’s dying words
Video
One person dead after vehicle crash on Missouri 32
Mercy creates portal to register for COVID-19 vaccines
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Ozarks