Chatting with Kevin and Chris from 98.7 The Dove-01/21/22

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Ozarks Technical Community College is partnering with Soloman Masonic Lodge #271 to help parents protect their children. A MoCHIP Child I.D. program event will be held on Saturday, January 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at OTC in Lincoln Hall.

MoCHIP stands for Missouri Child Identification and Protection Program. In 2004, the Missouri Masonic Children's Foundation identified the need for a system to help recover missing and abducted children. In 2005, MoCHIP was launched with a commitment to maintaining a safety program to help protect Missouri's children.