Chatting with Kevin-12/10/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield Public School officials are urging drivers to be careful after a student was hit by a car and injured Friday morning. It happened near Reed Middle School. Springfield Police tell Ozarks First it happened at 2000 North Lyon Avenue, and officers were dispatched at 9:18 a.m. Friday.

Early reports indicate the student is in stable condition and conscious, according to Stephen Hall, Chief Communications Officer for Springfield Public Schools. Police said the injuries were mostly abrasions, and the student is expected to recover. An ambulance took the student to the hospital.