Chatting with Kathy Roth-Douquet and Justin Schmitt about Month of the Military Child-04/14/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Midwest March for Life rally held at Missouri state capitol
Video
COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Ozarks Healthercare’s Parkway Center in West Plains
Minnesota ex-police officer to be charged in fatal shooting of Daunte Wright
Video
Colton Underwood, star of ‘The Bachelor,’ says he’s gay
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Kimber
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, April 14 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, April 13 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Yadi & Yogi
Video
Tuesday, April 13 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Yadier Molina will make history today in 2,000th start with Cardinals
Video
Top Stories
Royals C Perez ends game with pickoff, KC beats Angels 3-2
Cardinals hammer Strasburg, rout Nats 14-3, end 3-game skid
Bears on to Valley Championship with rally win
Video
Lebanon powers past Hillcrest
Video
Election Results
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Chatting with Kathy Roth-Douquet and Justin Schmitt about Month of the Military Child-04/14/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Apr 14, 2021 / 11:45 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 14, 2021 / 11:45 AM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Dance Party
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Trending Stories
Police address public concerns at Heers parking garage
Video
‘The Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood comes out as gay
New $3,000 child tax credit: Payments to start in July – see if you’re eligible
Springfield mailman charged for sexually assaulting an older woman he delivered mail to
NFL vaccine mandate: Tier 1 & Tier 2 employees required; Players want virtual offseason