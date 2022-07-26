

Ingredients

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon instant coffee or espresso powder* optional

1 ½ cups ice cream about 3 scoops slightly softened

½ to ¾ cup milk OR coffee *

Whipped cream optional for topping

Fudge sauce optional for drizzling

Chocolate shavings optional for topping

Instructions

Add cocoa powder and instant coffee or espresso granules (if using) to your blender. Add ice cream and milk or coffee.

Blend until mixture is well combined and pourable.

Pour into a glass (drizzled with fudge sauce if desired), top with optional whipped cream and chocolate shavings, and enjoy!

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!