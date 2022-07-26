Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon instant coffee or espresso powder* optional
- 1 ½ cups ice cream about 3 scoops slightly softened
- ½ to ¾ cup milk OR coffee *
- Whipped cream optional for topping
- Fudge sauce optional for drizzling
- Chocolate shavings optional for topping
Instructions
- Add cocoa powder and instant coffee or espresso granules (if using) to your blender. Add ice cream and milk or coffee.
- Blend until mixture is well combined and pourable.
- Pour into a glass (drizzled with fudge sauce if desired), top with optional whipped cream and chocolate shavings, and enjoy!
