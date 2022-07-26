Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon instant coffee or espresso powder* optional
  • 1 ½ cups ice cream about 3 scoops slightly softened
  • ½ to ¾ cup milk OR coffee *
  • Whipped cream optional for topping
  • Fudge sauce optional for drizzling
  • Chocolate shavings optional for topping

Instructions

  • Add cocoa powder and instant coffee or espresso granules (if using) to your blender. Add ice cream and milk or coffee.
  • Blend until mixture is well combined and pourable.
  • Pour into a glass (drizzled with fudge sauce if desired), top with optional whipped cream and chocolate shavings, and enjoy!

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!

Ozarks Fox AM