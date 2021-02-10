Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Flowers from Price Cutter-02/10/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
18°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Coast Guard rescues trio from deserted island where they lived on rats, coconuts for a month
Video
‘I’m so sorry’: Man charged with murder in death of 13-year-old girl dragged by car
Video
26 rescued from ice floe in Lake Superior off Minnesota
Video
LIVE: White House COVID team to hold briefing as vaccine supply increases
Live
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wednesday, February 10 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, February 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, February 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, February 7 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, February 7 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Mark Cuban stops playing national anthem at Dallas Mavericks games
MSU’s Prim takes NCAA offer, will return next season
Video
Yadier Molina says St. Louis was always his first choice; re-signs one-year deal
Video
KCPD gives update on crash investigation involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Buy Local
Pro-Football Challenge
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Flowers from Price Cutter-02/10/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Feb 10, 2021 / 09:19 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2021 / 09:19 AM CST
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Trending Stories
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper struck by vehicle near Lebanon, Mo.
Ozarks Tonight: Gas prices rise in Missouri
Video
School Closings
Weather
Dead drug lord’s hippos now a huge problem
Gallery