Catching Up With Terry Wayne Sanders-12/28/21

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Central School District, located just outside Rochester, New York, is addressing the use, or lack thereof, of the holiday classic song "Jingle Bells" in its curriculum.

In a letter to families on the BCSD website, Superintendent Kevin McGowan wrote: "It may seem silly to some, but the fact that 'Jingle Bells' was first performed in minstrel shows where white actors performed in blackface does actually matter when it comes to questions of what we use as material in school."