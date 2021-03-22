Catching Up with Deborah Hartwig and Abigail Loyd from Music Therapy of the Ozarks-03/22/21

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
NBA legend and former Lakers star Elgin Baylor dies at 86
Woman accused of biting deputy after chicken nugget argument
Video
Motorists may see ‘brief respite’ in gas prices ahead
LEGO launches space shuttle Discovery and Hubble Space Telescope set
Gallery
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Parker
Video
Top Stories
Monday, March 22 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, March 21 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sunday, March 21 Forecast
Video
Saturday, March 20 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Basketball Challenge
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Monday Fun Day: March Madness kicks off the week
Lady Bears get final preps before opening round matchup
Video
Smith, Arkansas hold off Texas Tech 68-66 in NCAA 2nd round
The Latest: Top-seeded Baylor moving on, beats Wisconsin
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Catching Up with Deborah Hartwig and Abigail Loyd from Music Therapy of the Ozarks-03/22/21
Ozarks Fox Am
Posted:
Mar 22, 2021 / 02:59 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 22, 2021 / 02:59 PM CDT
Positively Kelly
Fox Feedback
Kelly Smith
Morning Melodies
Cami Jenkins
Keeping Up With The Community
Rabe Reviews
Fox Food
Coffee Talk
AM Oddities
Trending Stories
Court documents say Strafford man shot his wife and her parents because they wouldn’t leave
Springfield police investigate four separate shots fired calls over the weekend
Vatican defrocked Kansas City-area priest before he died
Greene County detectives launch investigation after discovery of three bodies
Video
Auto Racing Challenge