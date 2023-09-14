Ingredients

  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro minced (leaves and stems)
  • 2 tablespoons oil of choice
  • Juice of 1 lime or 2 tablespoons
  • 1 teaspoon EACH chili powder, cumin, coriander
  • ½ teaspoon EACH salt & pepper
  • 1 pounds flank or skirt steak
  • 8 small corn or flour tortillas
  • pico de gallo
  • Lime wedges, sour cream, and cilantro to serve optional

Instructions

  1. Whisk to combine all the ingredients for the marinade in a large bowl. Add the steak to the marinade and marinate for 30 minutes or overnight.
  2. Heat a heavy-duty pan or grill on medium-high heat for at least 2-3 minutes. Remove the steak from the marinade and grill 5-6 minutes per side depending on the thickness of the steak.
  3. Remove from heat and rest for 5-8 minutes before slicing. Slice into thin 1/4” slices or into tiny bite-size pieces.
  4. While the steak is cooking, warm tortillas on the stovetop over an open flame or in a frypan until the edges are charred.
  5. Divide steak onto warm tortillas and top with pico de gallo. Serve with lime wedges and your favorite salsa or a light drizzle of sour cream if desired.

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!

Ozarks Fox AM