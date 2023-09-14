Ingredients
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro minced (leaves and stems)
- 2 tablespoons oil of choice
- Juice of 1 lime or 2 tablespoons
- 1 teaspoon EACH chili powder, cumin, coriander
- ½ teaspoon EACH salt & pepper
- 1 pounds flank or skirt steak
- 8 small corn or flour tortillas
- pico de gallo
- Lime wedges, sour cream, and cilantro to serve optional
Instructions
- Whisk to combine all the ingredients for the marinade in a large bowl. Add the steak to the marinade and marinate for 30 minutes or overnight.
- Heat a heavy-duty pan or grill on medium-high heat for at least 2-3 minutes. Remove the steak from the marinade and grill 5-6 minutes per side depending on the thickness of the steak.
- Remove from heat and rest for 5-8 minutes before slicing. Slice into thin 1/4” slices or into tiny bite-size pieces.
- While the steak is cooking, warm tortillas on the stovetop over an open flame or in a frypan until the edges are charred.
- Divide steak onto warm tortillas and top with pico de gallo. Serve with lime wedges and your favorite salsa or a light drizzle of sour cream if desired.
