Cami Can Do It-Stagehand at Clay Cooper’s Theater-10/11/21

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Nearly a quarter of Missouri's adult population suffered from a mental illness in the last year, according to the state's Department of Mental Health.

One Republican lawmaker wants the state to discuss what needs to be done to help Missourians have access to resources. Last year, more than a million Missouri residents struggled with a mental illness. That's more than 100,000 adults from 2019. Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) said where the state is lacking in resources is access and response time.