Ingredients
- 8 slices bacon
- 2 cups shredded chicken
- salt and pepper
- 1 mango, finely chopped
- 6 tablespoons mayonnaise, divided
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 large avocado, or 2 small
- 4 large whole wheat or spinach tortillas (10-inch)
- 2 cups shredded romaine
- 1 large tomato, diced
Instructions
- Place the bacon in a large skillet and cook until crisp. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate and set aside.
- Place the chicken in a large bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add the mango, 3 tablespoons of the mayonnaise and the lime juice.
- Remove the pit and skin from the avocado and place in another bowl. Roughly mash, season with salt and pepper, then stir in the remaining 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise.
- Lay a tortilla on a work surface and spread 1/4 of the avocado mixture over the tortilla, leaving a 1-inch border. Layer 1/4 of the lettuce down the center, followed by 1/4 of the tomato, 2 slices of bacon, then 1/4 of the chicken mixture. Fold in the 2 sides of the tortilla, then roll up like a burrito.
- Repeat with the remaining tortillas and ingredients.
- Cut each wrap in half before serving.
