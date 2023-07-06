Ingredients

8 slices bacon

2 cups shredded chicken

salt and pepper

1 mango, finely chopped

6 tablespoons mayonnaise, divided

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 large avocado, or 2 small

4 large whole wheat or spinach tortillas (10-inch)

2 cups shredded romaine

1 large tomato, diced

Instructions

Place the bacon in a large skillet and cook until crisp. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate and set aside. Place the chicken in a large bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add the mango, 3 tablespoons of the mayonnaise and the lime juice. Remove the pit and skin from the avocado and place in another bowl. Roughly mash, season with salt and pepper, then stir in the remaining 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise. Lay a tortilla on a work surface and spread 1/4 of the avocado mixture over the tortilla, leaving a 1-inch border. Layer 1/4 of the lettuce down the center, followed by 1/4 of the tomato, 2 slices of bacon, then 1/4 of the chicken mixture. Fold in the 2 sides of the tortilla, then roll up like a burrito. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and ingredients. Cut each wrap in half before serving.

