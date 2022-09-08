Ingredients

For Cajun Seasoning:

2 teaspoons brown sugar KETO: use brown sugar substitute

1 1/2 teaspoons mild paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon each garlic powder and onion powder

1/2 teaspoon each chili powder and cayenne pepper, add more if you like heat

1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper to taste

For Chicken:

2 large chicken breasts (8-11oz | 250-300g each), sliced horizontally in half to make 4 steaks

1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1/4 cup butter

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/2 cup low sodium chicken stock/broth

Instructions

Combine Cajun seasoning ingredients and toss chicken in the seasoning. Drizzle with 1/2 tablespoon of oil and rub seasoning all over to evenly coat. Heat remaining oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet or pan over medium-high heat until combined and hot. Sear chicken in batches for 5-7 minutes each side until golden or internal temperature is 165°F / 75°C using a meat thermometer. Remove from pan; set aside to rest for 5 minutes. While chicken is resting, make the sauce. Reduce heat to medium. Melt remaining butter in the pan. Sauté garlic until fragrant (about 30 seconds), while scraping up any browned bits from the pan. Pour in the broth and let reduce for 2-3 minutes, while stirring occasionally. Take the pan off the heat. Drizzle sauce over the chicken. Serve warm.

