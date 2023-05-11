Ingredients
Taco Filling
- 4 chicken tenders OR 1 skinless, boneless chicken breast cut into 4 strips
- 1/2 lb chopped bacon
- 2 cups chopped romaine lettuce
- 2 tbsp garlic powder
Taco Shells
- 2 cups shredded parmesan cheese
Dressing
- 2 eggs yolks
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp anchovy paste
- 2 tbsp dijon mustard
- 1/2 cup olive oil
Instructions
- Season the chicken strips (or sliced breast) with salt and pepper. Pan fry for 5 minutes each side.
- Set aside. Fry the bacon in a pot until crispy. Degrease the bacon, and combine with the garlic powder.
- Add 1 cup of parmesan cheese to a medium high heat frying pan. Spread the cheese making sure it covers the entire pan. Fry until the cheese starts to crips and bubble. Take the cheese out and form in a taco holder.
- Combine the eggs, garlic, Worcestershire, shredded parmesan, lemon juice, anchovy paste, Dijon mustard and olive oil in a blender. Season with salt and pepper.
- Coat the romaine with the Caesar dressing. Add the lettuce to the hardened parmesan cheese shell. Top the lettuce with the garlic bacon bits, chicken and extra dressing.
