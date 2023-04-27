Ingredients
- 2.5 cups white rice cooked
- 1 lb chicken breast raw and cut into cubes
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup buffalo sauce divided
- 1 cup carrots diced
- 1 cup celery diced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes halved
- ½ cup blue cheese crumbles
- ⅓ cup green onion
- Optional: ranch, feta cheese, lettuce
Instructions
- Combine ¼ cup buffalo sauce, salt ,pepper and garlic in a large bowl. Mix well. Add the raw chicken cubes and marinate in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.
- Prepare all produce while the chicken marinates. Chop the carrots and celery into small pieces. Cut the tomatoes in half and chop the green onion into small pieces.
- Place a pan over medium heat. Add 1 tbsp. of olive oil. Add the marinated chicken cubes and cook until done (Chicken is done when it reaches 165F). Add the remaining ¼ cup buffalo sauce and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Assemble the bowls. (Ingredients will be divided evenly amongst 4 bowls). Place ¼ of the rice in the bottom of a bowl.
- Add the buffalo chicken, carrots, tomatoes and celery.
- Top with blue cheese and optional ranch or buffalo sauce. Enjoy!
Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!