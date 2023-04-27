Ingredients

  • 2.5 cups white rice cooked
  • 1 lb chicken breast raw and cut into cubes
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup buffalo sauce divided
  • 1 cup carrots diced
  • 1 cup celery diced
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes halved
  • ½ cup blue cheese crumbles
  • ⅓ cup green onion
  • Optional: ranch, feta cheese, lettuce

Instructions

  1. Combine ¼ cup buffalo sauce, salt ,pepper and garlic in a large bowl. Mix well. Add the raw chicken cubes and marinate in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.
  2. Prepare all produce while the chicken marinates. Chop the carrots and celery into small pieces. Cut the tomatoes in half and chop the green onion into small pieces.
  3. Place a pan over medium heat. Add 1 tbsp. of olive oil. Add the marinated chicken cubes and cook until done (Chicken is done when it reaches 165F). Add the remaining ¼ cup buffalo sauce and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat.
  4. Assemble the bowls. (Ingredients will be divided evenly amongst 4 bowls). Place ¼ of the rice in the bottom of a bowl.
  5. Add the buffalo chicken, carrots, tomatoes and celery.
  6. Top with blue cheese and optional ranch or buffalo sauce. Enjoy!

Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!

Ozarks Fox AM