Ingredients

½ cup salted butter

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 ¾ cup whole milk

2 cups mild cheddar cheese

1 cup mozzarella cheese

1 lb cooked macaroni

1 ¼ cup buffalo sauce

2 cups grilled chicken diced

Instructions

If you have not already cooked your pasta, cook it now, drain it, and set it aside. While the pasta is cooking, make sure you have your chicken diced into small pieces. In a large pot, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Once all the butter has melted, stir in the flour until just combined. Add the milk and cheeses. Reduce the stove to medium heat and stir the mixture constantly until the cheese is melted. Fold in the macaroni and buffalo sauce until homogenous. Make sure that the pasta is evenly coated in cheese and sauce. Fold in the grilled chicken, serve, and enjoy!

