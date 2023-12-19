Recipe below!

Part two:

Ingredients

  • 4 burrata
  • 1 carrot
  • basil
  • peppercorns
  • cherry tomatoes
  • bocconcini
  • olive oil
  • sea salt
  • balsamic glaze

Instructions

  1. Place the drained burrata carefully in pairs on a platter – one on top of the other.
  2. Slice a carrot and trim it into two triangle-shaped noses.
  3. Place a carrot nose on each snowman.
  4. Top the snowmen with peppercorn for the eyes, buttons and mouth.
  5. Make a scarf out of basil leaves and simply stick these between the burrata.
  6. Arrange the cherry tomatoes on the platter around the snowmen.
  7. Now, place the bocconcini and basil leaves.
  8. Top with a good drizzle of olive oil, balsamic glaze and a generous sprinkle of sea salt. Serve.

