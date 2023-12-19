Recipe below!
Part two:
Ingredients
Instructions
- Place the drained burrata carefully in pairs on a platter – one on top of the other.
- Slice a carrot and trim it into two triangle-shaped noses.
- Place a carrot nose on each snowman.
- Top the snowmen with peppercorn for the eyes, buttons and mouth.
- Make a scarf out of basil leaves and simply stick these between the burrata.
- Arrange the cherry tomatoes on the platter around the snowmen.
- Now, place the bocconcini and basil leaves.
- Top with a good drizzle of olive oil, balsamic glaze and a generous sprinkle of sea salt. Serve.
