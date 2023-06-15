Bridgette’s Wig Boutique carries wigs, hairpieces, hats, & turbans! Whether for medical reasons or just natural hair loss, they have something for you.

We feature human hair/synthetic blends wigs:

Easy to style and wash.

Less costly than 100% human hair wigs

Feel like the best European hair, with natural movement

Some with lace front and monofilament top

Lots of updated color and shades of gray

Free customization by a trained professional schooled in the art of wig trimming.

Come check them out!

We also carry:

High quality wigs and synthetic wigs that are hand-tied for natural movement

Monofilament wigs that look like natural scalp

Lace front wigs that you can brush back

Regular and specialty wigs in lots of colors and styles

Free customization by a trained professional schooled in the art of wig trimming.

We do our best to make you look your best! Owner Cheryl Ormsby works with every client to create the best look possible with every wig purchase.

Want to be involved in even more fun with Ozarks FOX AM? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or click below!!