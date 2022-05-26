Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 slices bread
  • 2 slices cheese Colby, cheddar
  • 1 – 2 large sausage patties cooked
  • 2 tablespoons butter more if needed
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. In a frying pan, melt a little butter over low heat.
  2. Add the eggs to a bowl and whisk. Add to pan and cook how you like them. Add salt and pepper to taste. Once done, remove from the pan.
  3. Butter one side of each piece of bread. In a separate frying pan on medium-low, add a slice of bread, buttered side down. Top with one slice of cheese.
  4. Top with scrambled eggs, cooked sausage, another slice of cheese, and second slice of bread with the buttered side UP.
  5. Cook until cheese is melted and bread is golden brown on both sides.
  6. Serve immediately.


Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!

Ozarks Fox AM