Ingredients
- 2 large eggs
- 2 slices bread
- 2 slices cheese Colby, cheddar
- 1 – 2 large sausage patties cooked
- 2 tablespoons butter more if needed
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a frying pan, melt a little butter over low heat.
- Add the eggs to a bowl and whisk. Add to pan and cook how you like them. Add salt and pepper to taste. Once done, remove from the pan.
- Butter one side of each piece of bread. In a separate frying pan on medium-low, add a slice of bread, buttered side down. Top with one slice of cheese.
- Top with scrambled eggs, cooked sausage, another slice of cheese, and second slice of bread with the buttered side UP.
- Cook until cheese is melted and bread is golden brown on both sides.
- Serve immediately.