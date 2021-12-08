Branson Country Mart-12/08/21

ST. LOUIS-- Missouri's Attorney General is not waiting for school districts to re-evaluate their masking policies after a Cole County judge ruled that public health orders related to the coronavirus pandemic are unconstitutional.

Eric Schmitt sent letters to school districts and public health agencies across Missouri saying they must rescind and stop enforcing public health orders like mask mandates and quarantines. Specifically, Schmitt contends that school officials don’t have the authority to enact or enforce health orders. He said if school districts and public health agencies don’t rescind the orders he may take legal action against them including potential lawsuits.