Ingredients
- 1 12-oz. package bacon
- 1 16-oz. box fusilli or curly pasta
- 1 c. mayonnaise
- 3/4 c. whole milk
- 1 1-oz. packet ranch seasoning mix
- Juice of one lemon
- 1/4 c. grated parmesan cheese
- 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
- 2 c. thinly sliced romaine lettuce
- 1/2 c. chopped red onion
- 1/4 c. chopped fresh herbs, such as dill and/or parsley
Instructions
- Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat, turning as needed, until the fat has rendered and the bacon is golden and crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. (You may need to cook the bacon in two batches, draining the rendered fat from the skillet between batches.) Let the bacon cool to room temperature, then crumble up into bite-sized pieces.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain, rinse with cold water, and let cool.
- Meanwhile, whisk together the mayonnaise, milk, ranch seasoning, lemon juice, parmesan cheese, and black pepper in a large bowl. Add the pasta, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, herbs, and half of the crumbled bacon to the bowl with the dressing. Gently fold together to coat. Top with remaining bacon and serve.
