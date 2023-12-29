Recipe below!
Part two:
Part three:
Ingredients
- 2 pounds 80/20 ground beef
- 8 slices raw bacon, chopped
- 1 onion finely diced
- 16 King’s Hawaiian rolls
- salt and pepper
- 16 slices American cheese
- 1 cup Donkey sauce
- 1 iceberg lettuce, shredded
- 4 dill pickles, diced
- 1 tomato, diced or thinly sliced
Instructions
- Preheat the Blackstone griddle to high heat.
- Use an ice cream scooper to portion 16 meatballs. Set them on a plate near the Blackstone.
- Toss the bacon and diced onions on the griddle. Cook until the bacon gets crisp and the onions look golden brown. Slide the bacon/onion mixture to the side.
- Slice the rolls open. Add some oil to the grill (or just leave some bacon grease on the griddle) and lay the rolls cut side down. Cook until golden brown and toasted. Place the rolls on a tray or plate and cover them with a dish towel to keep them warm.
- Place the balls of ground beef on the griddle and smash them flat with a large spatula and sprinkle them with salt and pepper. They should be a bit larger than the rolls because they will shrink as they cook.
- Let them cook until they get dark brown on the bottom then flip them over.
- Immediately place the cheese slices on the burger patties. Cover the patties with a basting lid to melt the cheese. If you don’t have a basting lid, you can use a metal lasagna pan.
- While the cheese melts, slather the rolls with Donkey sauce.
- Transfer the burger patties to the rolls and top them with the bacon/onion mixture then add the lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes if using.
