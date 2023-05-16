Ingredients
- Lean ground beef
- Salt
- Pepper
- Garlic powder.
- Iceberg lettuce
- Cheese
- Onion, finely diced
- Dill pickles, finely diced.
- Toasted sesame seeds
- Mayonnaise
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- White vinegar
- Paprika
Instructions
- Make the dressing. Whisk together all the dressing ingredients, cover and chill until ready to use.
- Sauté the beef. Brown the beef in a nonstick pan, breaking it up into tiny crumbles, until cooked through and no pink remains. Drain off the fat, then season with the salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Transfer beef to a shallow bowl to cool slightly.
- Assemble. Divide the lettuce, cooked beef, shedded cheddar cheese, diced onion, and diced pickles between 4 salad bowls. Drizzle about 3 tablespoons of the Big Mac sauce over each salad and toss to coat. Garnish with a little bit of toasted sesame seeds and enjoy.
