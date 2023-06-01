Ingredients
French Fries
- 1 1/2 lbs russet potatoes
- oil for frying
Beer Battered Cod
- 1 1/2 lbs fresh cod
- 6-8 oz. light beer
- 1 1/4 cup all purpose flour, divided
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp old bay
- ¼ tsp paprika
Instructions
For the fries
- Cut potatoes into 1 cm thick fries. Place in colander and rinse in cold water to remove some of the starch. Lay them out on a towel and pat dry.
- Add 2 inches of oil to a deep pot or chicken fryer no more than ½ of the way full!
- Heat oil on medium low to 200°F-250°F. Add in fries and let cook slowly for 12 minutes, maintaining a 200-250° temperature in the oil. The potatoes will be soft and flexible.
- Scoop out fries and lay them out on a cookie sheet. Raise oil up to 375°F.
- Refry, this time in small batches 5-7 minutes each, so that the oil temperature stays around 350°-375°F. Remove them from the oil and sprinkle immediately with salt.
For the fish
- Cut fresh cod into 8 even pieces. Pat any excess moisture off of fish with a paper towel.
- In a bowl combine ¾ cups of flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, old bay. Whisk in 6-8 oz. of cold beer. It should be slightly thiner than pancake batter.
- Toss fish in remaining ½ cup of flour, then dip into beer batter, allow excess to drip off for a few seconds, then place carefully into 350°- 375°F oil. Fry no more than 3 pieces at a time so that the oil temperature dose not drop too quickly. Fry for 7 minutes, flipping half way through.
- Serve immediately while hot along with the fries. Serve with tartar sauce, lemon wedges and malt vinegar.
